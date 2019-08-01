A San Mateo man is in jail for attempted robbery, criminal threats and a lewd act after allegedly trying to communicate a threatening message through a cellphone app to a woman riding a bicycle on a Foster City pedway, according to police.
On Thursday, the man approached the 20-year-old woman from San Mateo in the area of the 100 block of Port Royal Avenue. The man rode up to the woman on a bicycle and tried to engage her in a conversation but couldn’t communicate with her because he spoke a language she did not understand. She tried to ride away but he blocked her path with his bicycle. He tried to communicate through the app and she left. He then made a lewd gesture at the woman and tried to grab her cellphone but did not take it, according to Foster City police.
After she called police, the man was located in the area of Port Royal Avenue and Jamaica Street. It was discovered, he had earlier used his phone to make a lewd comment to another woman in the area, according to police.
The man, identified as Bryan Kennis Lopez, 19, was charged with attempted robbery, making criminal threats, false imprisonment and soliciting for a lewd act, according to police.
