A San Mateo man was arrested Wednesday for street racing on El Camino Real and was allegedly found with two loaded guns and a BB gun in his vehicle, according to police.
At about 1:25 p.m. Aug. 2, San Mateo police were in the area of South El Camino Real and Barneson Avenue proactively enforcing traffic violations when an officer spotted a gray Chevrolet Camaro racing another car. While stopped at a light, the driver revved the engine and spun the tires until they smoked, according to police.
Officers stopped the car and cited the driver, Joes Menchaca Ramirez, 28, for speeding and were set to impound the car for 30 days. While conducting an inventory search, they found a loaded 9 mm handgun under the driver’s seat, a loaded .22 caliber rifle in the trunk and a BB gun. The handgun was previously reported stolen, according to police.
He was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to a restraining order and was arrested for multiple gun-related charges, according to police.
