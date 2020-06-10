A San Mateo man was arrested Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies for sending obscene sexual material to a minor, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 2 p.m. deputies arrested Grant Sullivan Evans, 27. In the past two months, he allegedly started communicating with a minor through a social media application and sent multiple images of sexual material, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives believe it’s an isolated incident. If you have any information about the suspect contact Detective Joe Fava (650) 363-4192 or jfava@smcgov.org.
