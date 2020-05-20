A San Mateo man was arrested Sunday for allegedly molesting his 11-year-old stepdaughter, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Juan Sarceno, 35, has been charged with five felonies and faces up to 16 years in prison, Wagstaffe said. He is currently in custody on $500,000 bail.
The abuse, which included inappropriate touching and fondling, occurred over a five-month period beginning in April of 2019, Wagstaffe said.
The victim’s mother reported the abuse after allegedly discovering Sarceno touching the victim in their home on the 100 block of Claremont Street, Wagstaffe said.
A preliminary hearing for the case is scheduled for June 1.
