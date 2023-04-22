A San Mateo man was arrested for breaking into an apartment on the 200 block of East Third Avenue and telling the woman inside someone was chasing him early Friday morning, according to police.
At about 2:26 p.m. April 21, officers were dispatched to the location but he had fled by the time they arrived. However, officers determined the man, identified as Robert Najera, 32, had pushed the locked door hard enough to break the door frame and damage the lock, according to police.
