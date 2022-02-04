Daily Journal generic local crime safety logo 2.jpeg

A San Mateo man was arrested Thursday morning for kidnapping and car theft after he allegedly stole a car after a woman and her husband left the keys in the ignition with her mother and 1-year-old daughter while they went to a nearby store on the 200 block of Fourth Avenue, according to police.

At about 10:43 a.m., police responded to the area of Palm and Ninth avenues on the report of a kidnapping. The woman was there and said the vehicle with occupants was stolen while they went into the store. Shortly after they entered, she received a call from her mother in the car that it had been stolen. They ran out, and located the car a few blocks away on the 800 block of B Street. Both her mother and the child were inside and safe, according to police.

She identified a man walking away from the area as the suspect and police arrested him. He was identified as Kiarash Rezaee, 47, of San Mateo.

