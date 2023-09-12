A San Mateo man accused of setting six fires throughout Belmont and San Mateo pleaded not guilty Monday, Sept. 11, and faces around 15 years in state prison, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Nicholas Elward, 32, of San Mateo, was spotted walking north on Interstate 280 and in possession of items linking him to fires that occurred earlier in the night in Belmont and San Mateo.
At about 3:40 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, a Belmont police officer on patrol noticed a strong odor of smoke and found it coming from an abandoned gas station at the corner of Hill Street at El Camino Real. During an area check, a grass fire was located on the north side of Ralston Avenue at Christian Drive. While Consolidated Fire and Cal Fire responded and began to extinguish the fire, Belmont officers located an additional fire in the center median of State Route 92 just west of Ralston Avenue. While officers conducted an area check for the suspect, a fire was found in the center median of Interstate 280 near the State Route 92 interchange, according to police.
Elward is charged with eight counts of arson and faces around 15 years in state prison. He returns to court Sept. 25 for a preliminary hearing, according to the DA’s Office.
