A San Mateo man was arrested for unlawful sex with a minor while in a relationship with her and also forcibly raping and sodomizing her in separate incidents, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
There may be other victims and the Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has information to contact Detective C. Serrano at (650) 363-4066 or by email cserrano@smcgov.org.
The investigation began in May 2021 when Sheriff’s Office detectives learned that Miguel Mendez-Marin, 21, was suspected of being in the relationship. On Aug. 11, he was arrested at his San Mateo residence. He fought with detectives during his arrest and caused moderate injuries to one detective, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
