Seeking to streamline the planning review process for city projects, the San Mateo Planning Commission has approved zoning code amendments aimed at saving staff time and money during the development application process.
“I’m happy to play a small part of making it a bit more streamlined on a daily basis, so I’m supportive of this,” San Mateo Planning Commissioner Martin Wiggins said of the decision.
According to a city staff report, the proposed amendments will allow for a streamlined planning review process for city projects, clarify the process for changes or modifications to an approved planning application, better define building height limitations and exemptions and clean up code language not updated in decades. Building height exemptions would be better described to include elevators, solar, antennas by a public agency, HVAC systems, and other accessory architecture features. The changes would mean that for minor projects, there may be a reduction in the number of public hearings by commissions in making recommendations to the council.
The amendment would allow for simple changes consistent with the original plan like revised exterior colors and materials or small changes in building height or floor area layout. Major modifications that require significant changes to the site plan, design, approved use, environment or intensification would still require Planning Commission or City Council review and approval.
The Planning Commission unanimously recommended the ordinance to the City Council for adoption at its May 9 meeting, and it will now go to the City Council for review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.