San Mateo has begun a process of starting recruitment for its next city manager, with the City Council directing staff to hire a recruiting firm and forming a subcommittee to start.
“I very strongly believe we should hire a recruiter,” Deputy Mayor Lisa Diaz Nash said. “This is going to be very important and probably one of the most important things that we do as a city.”
The city is looking to replace retiring City Manager Drew Corbett, who announced on Jan. 19 he planned to retire on June 30. The city plans to start a recruitment process by hiring an executive recruiting firm, the City Council forming a two-person subcommittee, garnering council feedback and reaching out to potential candidates. The subcommittee would review applications and determine the finalists, with the City Council interviewing finalists and selecting candidates. Mayor Amourence Lee and Councilmember Rich Hedges were chosen to be on the subcommittee at the Feb. 7 San Mateo council special meeting. A city manager runs daily operations for the city and is one of just two positions appointed by the City Council. The other position appointed by the council is the city attorney. The city did recruitment in 2018 when it picked Corbett, and for the police chief in 2019.
Diaz Nash and other councilmembers favored more upfront public input on what citizens are looking for in a candidate, like getting examples of what the public thinks has gone well for the city and what the city needs to change. Some public speakers wanted even more direct input in the hiring process. Rick Sakuda, a resident from the Marina Lagoon area, suggested members of the public be included on the interview panel with the subcommittee to help increase public trust.
“The benefits are community engagement and buy-in to the process, transparency and another window for citizens into the actual workings of our city government, so when citizens get to participate, there is a much greater appreciation for the process,” Sakuda said.
Councilmember Rich Hedges favored the request that public stakeholders be a part of the process. He suggested having one person from each district in the city, noting it worked in the past due to people signing confidentiality agreements.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Hedges said. “I hope that I can get the other councilmembers to agree that we should have members of the community that at least get to make a recommendation to us.”
However, some on the council, like Councilmember Adam Loraine, were against the idea, arguing that it was superfluous given that most councilmembers represented a district already. Lee said it could negatively affect recruitment and might not give the city the best possible pool of candidates. Diaz Nash agreed.
“It might extend the process and maybe not have the most successful process if there were citizens involved in the actual interview process,” Diaz Nash said.
“I didn’t think much about having an individual from each district, although I wouldn’t be opposed to it, but I don’t know that it’s necessary for reasons stated,” Councilmember Robert Newsom said.
City staff said there is the option to do a community survey or outreach meetings and interviews to get input. Corbett said once the city hires a recruiter, the council could have a conversation with the recruiter about if it could have some public citizens on the panel.
In other business, to help with storm damage relief funding from the recent winter storms, the council plans to allocate $150,000 in city funding to a relief fund for residents and businesses that suffered property damage. Property throughout the city faced damage during the New Year’s Eve storms that saw more rain than expected, with many residents facing costly repairs. It also agreed to consider housing costs as factors for receiving funding, like staying in hotels because of storm damage in the days after the crisis. A larger proportion of funding would go to lower tiers of smaller damage applications. It also decided to waive permit fees for repairs caused by flooding damage. The council is considering working through a third-party partner like Samaritan House on administering funding. The council made the decisions at its Feb. 7 special meeting.
