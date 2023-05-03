The political aftermath of the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office investigation into vote trading and Brown Act violation allegations saw San Mateo’s City Council attempt to heal divisions and hurt at its recent May 1 meeting.
Seeking to repair the damage following contentious council meetings over the last few months, the council agreed to send a letter of apology to the four individuals named in the April District Attorney’s Office investigation into the allegations of illegal attempts of vote trading over the nomination and selection of the San Mateo mayor and deputy mayor during the December City Council meetings. The DA’s Office concluded there was no evidence of the public allegations from Mayor Amourence Lee that she had received vote-trading proposals to become mayor in exchange for voting for Cliff Robbins, a San Mateo Sustainability and Infrastructure commissioner, to fill a vacant council seat. In the report, Lee named former San Mateo Mayor Joe Goethals, who left the council in 2022, Nicole Fernandez, the former chair of the San Mateo County Democratic Party and current district director to state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, and David Burruto, the former chair of the San Mateo County Democratic Party and current district director for Assemblymember Diane Papan, D-San Mateo, as involved in the issue. The findings of a lack of evidence led to public calls for action against Lee and the council to discuss how to proceed further.
Seeking to move forward in the wake of a tense and contentious process that has damaged public confidence and hurt and disheartened many in the city, the council decided to draft an apology letter to the four involved and have the council form a subcommittee to draft that letter. The subcommittee will be Deputy Mayor Lisa Diaz Nash and Councilmember Adam Loraine. The council majority decided against punitive action for Lee and instead called for a written apology and more guidelines about how people on councils and boards should handle ethical issues, citing a need to move the city through a difficult time.
“We need to get through this,” Councilmember Rich Hedges said. “We have a lot of issues right now.”
Lee’s leadership was under scrutiny after she made the allegations and said Robbins was the person suggested to her by pulling out a manila envelope she had at the Dec. 12 meeting and opening it to reveal a piece of paper with his name. The manila envelope incident occurred after Diaz Nash and Newsom declined to vote to make Lee the mayor on Dec. 5, a usually ceremonial decision, citing a desire to see the vacant council seat filled first on Dec. 12 so all five people could appoint the mayor. The decision led to a week without a mayor for the city and uncertainty about the procedure for moving forward given there was only four councilmembers and no majority. The council eventually appointed Hedges and named Lee the mayor.
The May 1 meeting brought out large numbers of the public who either called for action against Lee or defended her. Several former San Mateo mayors, like Claire Mack, Carole Groom, Eric Rodriguez, Jack Matthews and Jerry Hill, attended the meeting and voiced their support for further action through Anna Kuhre, who spoke on their behalf. Some of the people named in the report also spoke about the hurt and damage it caused them. Burruto, one of the people Lee named in the report, called Mayor Lee’s conduct difficult and disappointing, arguing the city’s division had been caused by Lee.
“The smears, the tactics of personal character assassination have really been the hallmark of her tenure on the council,” Burruto said.
He said he did not need an apology but asked for a written one on behalf of the people of the city.
“I am asking you to take some action to hold her accountable. It’s way past time,” he said.
Nicole Fernandez, a North Central resident, said she did not call for Lee’s resignation or recall but called for a written public apology from Lee and for the council to disavow her actions.
“Mayor Lee, you have created an atmosphere where the people feel like they cannot trust their elected representative but, worse than that, they question whether democracy can thrive … in our city.”
Robbins called the actions by Lee a planned stunt to further her own self-interest and noted there was no evidence of wrongdoing on his part.
“The councilmember turned a public meeting into a circus, with a planned stunt to further her own self-interest, pulling my name out of an envelope as if we were on some bargain basement reality show,” Robbins said.
Lee said she wanted to move on and unify to focus on the work ahead for the city. She said she had attempted communications with both Robbins and Fernandez and had already talked with Goethals.
“I respect and admire both of you,” Lee said. “I never wanted to hurt you, and I am so deeply sorry you were hurt in this process.”
The City Council currently has no power to remove a councilmember, with a recall or election the only way to be answerable to the voters. The city charter states a councilmember can only forfeit their position by being convicted of certain crimes or lacking the qualification to hold office. The council also has no censure policy, making the action not possible.
Some speakers defended Lee and said the council not appointing Lee as mayor in December started the division. Michelle Hudson, a member of the San Mateo Climate Action Team, argued Lee had fulfilled the duties of her position, arguing Lee was right in reporting her concerns to the DA’s Office and asking the council not to spend time and energy on the topic.
“It is high time for the attacks on Mayor Lee to stop and for this council and community to move on and address significant challenges facing San Mateo, including threats to the environment, completion of a state-certified housing element and fair allocation of scarce resources,” Hudson said.
Some public speakers, like Rafael Reyes, argued the council should move forward without taking up the issue and build unity following a difficult few months.
“If I have one recommendation, it’s to consider an at-large mayor role to move on from this kind of division,” Reyes said.
The council also directed staff to look into a strengthened code of conduct for the council and boards and commissions. The council will fold the code discussion into its larger goal-setting process as it is considered other city priorities. The code of conduct process would also consider a formal censure process, which involves a formal statement expressing disapproval of someone’s actions. Councilmember Robert Newsom argued for not looking backward but instead improving the city process and adding accountability.
“Our current council and commissioner guidelines, while they do state the dos and don’ts for their respective roles, our documents do not provide us with any direction for what to do if someone acts inappropriately or breaks the rules,” Newsom said.
