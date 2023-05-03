Amourence Lee

The political aftermath of the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office investigation into vote trading and Brown Act violation allegations saw San Mateo’s City Council attempt to heal divisions and hurt at its recent May 1 meeting.

Seeking to repair the damage following contentious council meetings over the last few months, the council agreed to send a letter of apology to the four individuals named in the April District Attorney’s Office investigation into the allegations of illegal attempts of vote trading over the nomination and selection of the San Mateo mayor and deputy mayor during the December City Council meetings. The DA’s Office concluded there was no evidence of the public allegations from Mayor Amourence Lee that she had received vote-trading proposals to become mayor in exchange for voting for Cliff Robbins, a San Mateo Sustainability and Infrastructure commissioner, to fill a vacant council seat. In the report, Lee named former San Mateo Mayor Joe Goethals, who left the council in 2022, Nicole Fernandez, the former chair of the San Mateo County Democratic Party and current district director to state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, and David Burruto, the former chair of the San Mateo County Democratic Party and current district director for Assemblymember Diane Papan, D-San Mateo, as involved in the issue. The findings of a lack of evidence led to public calls for action against Lee and the council to discuss how to proceed further.

