San Mateo has updated its housing element that sets development policy for the next eight years, with the public review and comment period deadline set for 5 p.m. Aug. 9.
The housing element is a state-mandated plan that requires the city to provide zoning conditions to build at least 7,015 units and include goals and policies to address housing needs. The city does not have to build the units. It only has to provide opportunities for development to occur. The city is working toward achieving compliance for its housing element from the California Department of Housing and Community Development, which is responsible for certifying all city housing elements in California. Failure to meet state housing law can result in several consequences, including loss of local control over policy.
According to the city’s site inventory, which analyzes specific sites suitable for redevelopment, the Bridgepointe and Hillsdale shopping centers are two of the largest sites for potential redevelopment. The city has said 8 1/2 acres of the surface parking lot at the east end of the Bridgepointe Shopping Center is being included for potential redevelopment. The city was initially looking at housing for around 22.4 acres, with the new consideration taking the total potential capacity from 672 units to 340 units. The city said in the updated housing element that the shopping center owners have expressed interest in mixed-use redevelopment that includes both housing and commercial, with the city estimating the realistic capacity at 30 units per acre. The shopping center is designated as mixed-use high, which would allow up to 200 units per acre.
The Hillsdale Shopping Center is also ripe for potential redevelopment thanks to owner interest in adjusting to the changing retail landscape. The preliminary land use map in the city’s general plan has identified Hillsdale Shopping Center as mixed-use medium two, which allows 51 to 99 units per acre, and mixed-use high, which allows 100 to 130 units per acre. The site inventory has estimated Hillsdale will provide some of the highest number of units for the city in the coming years at about 1,200 units or 36 units per acre, with 15% of the unit identified as affordable.
