Anne Silver, described by friends and relatives as a loving grandmother and accomplished businesswoman who constantly pursued intellectual stimulation, died due to injuries suffered while hiking alone in Mills Canyon.
She was 82.
Silver was discovered by a police search party around 11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, on the Burlingame hiking trail after her friend Deanna McLemore reported her missing from her home at the Woodlake Condominium complex in San Mateo. She was transported to San Francisco General Hospital, where she died due to the severe injuries she suffered after falling, said Burlingame police.
Silver, who retired several years ago, worked as a pioneering stock administration specialist and helped usher in the era of Silicon Valley tech companies awarding equity packages to employees, according to her son Reed Wellman.
Always thoughtful and passionate about learning, Wellman said his mother’s lasting dedication to her career is a testament to how much she liked being in the thick of things.
“Being intellectually challenged was a big part of her life,” said Wellman, who said hiking and traveling were among Silver’s passions.
Silver’s accomplishments as a businesswoman, matched with her boundless curiosity and dedication to keeping tight bonds with loved ones also established her as a role model for her granddaughters and other relatives, said Wellman.
For his part, Wellman remembered his mother as a reliable, good listener who would gladly share her time.
“When I just needed a sympathetic, loving voice — she was always there,” said Wellman.
McLemore shared a similar memory of her friend.
“She was very friendly and outgoing. Very interested in other people,” said McLemore.
Friends for almost 20 years, McLemore adopted Silver’s dog when the unruly pup proved too much to handle. The exchange fortified their bond, as the two and the dog would frequently spend free time walking together.
During their walks, McLemore had mentioned that she would occasionally hike Mills Canyon — but she discouraged Silver from attempting the trail because of its degree of difficulty for those in their advanced years.
Despite her warning, on the afternoon of Dec. 7, McLemore texted to see if her partner wanted to take their regular afternoon walk and Silver responded that she had decided to attempt the Mills Canyon route. McLemore discouraged Silver from trying the trail alone, but to no avail.
When Silver hadn’t returned from the trail by the evening hours, and worried calls and texts went unanswered, McLemore drove to the canyon parking lot and found Silver’s parked car. When no one responded to her yells from the top of the trail, McLemore called 911.
Police said they started the search, which featured as many as 15 officers and firefighters, around 8 p.m. and discovered Silver on the trail at 10:45 p.m.
Grieving over her friend’s death, McLemore shared some regret.
“I can’t tell you how I berated myself for not getting up off the couch and stopping her,” said McLemore.
She balanced that emotion against questions over what more she could have done.
“I did the best I could. But I do feel badly that she died on a trail that I told her about, even though I told her not to do it,” said McLemore.
Reflecting on their friendship, McLemore fondly recalled Silver’s companionship as well as the leadership she showed at the Unitarian Universalist Church community in San Mateo. But she noted the most important thing in Silver’s life was her family.
“She certainly was a loving grandmother to all her grandchildren. She had a personal relationship with each one,” said McLemore.
Wellman concurred regarding Silver’s priorities, while noting that her family was offered some solace knowing she died while she was outside, enjoying an activity that she loved since she was a little girl.
“She was doing what she had done her whole life,” he said.
Silver is survived by her three children Reed Wellman, Rebecca Hiramoto and Stuart Wellman, as well as her stepdaughter Erica Dahl. She had nine grandchildren — Hannah, Max, Sam, William, Grace, Collin, Parker, Lucy and Ben.
