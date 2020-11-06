San Mateo councilwomen Diane Papan and Amourence Lee appear headed to re-election, while measures Y and R extending building height limits for 10 years are still a slight no, but too close to call, according to Thursday night updates from the San Mateo County Elections Office.
Papan and Lee appear to have retained their two seats on the San Mateo City Council with 21,072 votes, or 39.68%, and 18,405 votes, or 34.66%, respectively. Challenger Lisa Diaz Nash has 13,624 votes, or 25.66%, according to Thursday night updates from the County Elections Office. The updated City Council race percentages are similar to initial Tuesday night results. There are 71,000 ballots left to count in the whole county after Thursday’s tally.
“I couldn’t be more pleased that people voted in the numbers they did. I am thrilled that the work I have done resonates with the community, and I look forward to continuing to work together on our most pressing needs. I applaud all the candidates who took on running for office, especially in these extraordinary times,” Papan said in an email.
Lee said she was optimistic but not ready to claim victory in a message to the community.
“There are still more votes to count and it’s premature to call it, but these are very encouraging results,” she said.
The vote percentages for measures Y and R have not significantly changed over the last two days. Measure Y, as of late Thursday, had 49.45% of the yes vote, and Measure R had 46.54% of the yes vote, according to the County Elections Office. Measure Y on Tuesday night had 49.08% of the yes vote, while Measure R had 46.76% of the yes vote. Both need a majority to pass.
With neither Measure Y and R passing as of Thursday night, the height and density limits and the inclusionary housing policy from Measure P will expire at the end of 2020. The failure of both measures would mean the City Council has the authority to amend its General Plan and make changes to height and density limits and the inclusionary housing policy. Measures Y and R were similar measures that limited building height and density in San Mateo, but Measure Y was more stringent in its requirements.
Leora Tanjuatco Ross, the associate director for the Housing Leadership Council of San Mateo County, a group against Measure Y, said she and others are watching the close vote count. She said no matter the result, her coalition is ready to work with the City Council on drafting a new General Plan to accommodate new homes and residents.
“If Measure Y fails, there would be a new consensus in San Mateo that more housing is needed to build a more vibrant, inclusive and sustainable San Mateo,” Ross said.
Michael Weinhauer, a spokesman for San Mateans for Responsive Government, a group supporting Measure Y, said it was hard to tell if it would pass. Still, he will be watching the next few days to see if the margins get better. Since his group began organizing in 2017, they have worked with hundreds of volunteers to raise awareness about the issue. He said no matter if Measure Y passed or not, his coalition would be engaged in planning the San Mateo General Plan and holding the City Council accountable for its promises and decisions.
“We are really grateful for our volunteers and the thousands of people who signed our petitions,” Weinhauer.
The current San Mateo General Plan limits how tall and dense buildings can be in the city. Voters approved those limits in 1991 as part of Measure H, which was reapproved as Measure P in 2004 and expires at the end of this year. Current building height limits are 55 feet or about five stories, and residential projects are limited to 50 units per acre, with some special exceptions.
Measure Y would have extended for 10 years the previous voter-approved building height limit of 55 feet and density limit of 50 units per acre in the city. If Measure Y passed, the City Council could not increase height and density limits for 10 years. Measure Y supporters got more than 7,000 signatures in 2018 to place Measure Y on the ballot.
Measure R would have extended the same voter-approved building height limits for 10 years throughout most of the city and exempt areas around the three train stations and in certain areas downtown. Measure R would have given the City Council options to change the city’s General Plan and have more mixed-use or residential projects that meet the city’s housing policy.
In the race for council, important issues were measures Y and R about building heights, finding solutions to the $7.8 million structural deficit due to the pandemic and police reforms through new approaches to mental health crisis situations. Nash, Lee and Papan all opposed Measure Y. Nash opposed Measure R, while Lee and Papan did not take a position on Measure R.
