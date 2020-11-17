A ballot measure that would extend the city of San Mateo’s height and density limits for another 10 years is now passing, a mere 10 votes ahead but with only 200 ballots left to count in the whole county.
Measure Y is a 10-year continuation of a measure first passed in 1991 to limit heights in most parts of the city to 55 feet and 50-unit-per acre density while requiring at least 10% of housing developments be affordable. On election night, it was about a percentage point behind, and slowly climbed as more ballots were counted. With 50% needed to pass, Measure Y is now up 50.01% with 22,892 votes in favor to 49.99% with 22,882 votes against.
About two weeks since Election Day, updated results from Monday night provided more clarity in San Mateo County, with a mere 200 votes left to count and a total so far of 85.5% voter turnout.
The outstanding ballot count will also include any postmarked by Election Day and received by Nov. 20 and any signature cure letters that allow ballots to be counted that are received by Dec. 1, according to the Elections Office.
The two tightest campaigns are for Measure Y in San Mateo and for the third open seat on the Millbrae City Council with Anders Fung still ahead of You You Xue with now 30 votes separating them, up from 17 votes on Friday.
Another tight race is for the second open seat on the San Bruno City Council between Planning Commissioner Tom Hamilton and Realtor Stephan Marshall. While 92 votes separated them Wednesday, the difference on Friday was 114 and is now 125 with Hamilton on top and him appearing essentially the winner, according to the results.
As of 4:30 p.m. Nov. 13, the county Elections Office has received 378,672 ballots, of which, 345,961 were vote-by-mail ballots and 32,711 vote center ballots. The next set of results will be released at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, with other results released every few days. The election results will be certified Dec. 3.
