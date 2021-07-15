The anxiety, depression and stress that many felt during the pandemic remains as we continue to make life adjustments during these times. Bloom Primary Care, an internal medicine and concierge practice in San Mateo, has focused on meeting these needs through its lifestyle medicine.
“For my older patients it was a lot of isolation, people who lived in adult communities. Everything was on lockdown, memory impairment got worse during COVID, some people lost their appetites. For my younger patients with families, there was a lot of anxiety that we were managing,” said Dr. Pradeepa Selvakumar, physician at her practice, Bloom Primary Care.
Families are stressed out and worried about getting their children vaccinated and with what the return to school will look like. For younger patients, she also saw many people make big changes and reevaluated their priorities because of the pandemic such as taking time off or quitting their jobs, she said.
She talks with patients on how to manage their anxiety in terms of sleep, stress and exercise.
“So if you’re not sleeping, that can increase your anxiety, because you just don’t have the ability to deal with the stress of that day,” she said. “Exercising can also help with anxiety. And then things like stress reduction, meditation.”
She also gives referrals for therapy and if the anxiety is really debilitating, then she may consider starting medication.
“We use evidence-based lifecell medicine to help prevent disease, to help minimize medications,” she said. “The idea is to keep people out of the hospitals and to keep people healthy. For my older patients, my goal is to avoid polypharmacy, avoid being on a hundred medications and keeping them independent and mobile.”
During the pandemic, it made sure to have enough platforms for televisits to make it easy for its older patients including sending a link over phone or email, she said.
Selvakumar started with a partner in March of 2019 when it was called San Mateo Primary Care. Then she opened Bloom Primary Care on July 1. It also addresses medical issues as well as women’s health care and providing pap smears. She hopes to continue to grow her practice in this new space.
“I’m passionate about doing primary care this way, spending time with patients, getting to know my patients,” she said.
(650) 344-5200, ext. 105
