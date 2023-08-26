Youth aged 13-17 who live or study in the city of San Mateo are being asked to consider serving as one of two nonvoting youth commissioners for the Parks and Recreation Commission.
Youth commissioners will have the opportunity to shape the city’s future and would be first teens to serve on a city commission.
