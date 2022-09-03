San Mateo’s General Plan Subcommittee has issued calls for addressing the city’s jobs to housing imbalance, development inequities among communities and pedestrian and bicycle safety at its Aug. 30 general plan discussion on traffic and land use.
The meeting gave members of the subcommittee chances to provide input and feedback about the city’s draft general plan around circulation and land use, which will guide future land development and transportation policy.
The general plan will be the blueprint for the next two decades of how the community will grow and transform and what can and cannot be built in San Mateo.
Several subcommittee members, like Planning Commissioner Seema Patel, suggested changing the language around orderly growth to balanced growth to address the jobs to housing imbalance, wanting more policy options for the city to solve the imbalance. The Land Use Element goal calls to “plan carefully for orderly growth that provides ample housing and job opportunities for all citizens,” with the commission suggesting balance instead. Patel noted several mixed-use projects brought to the Planning Commission recently have significant imbalances of jobs to housing, with the city creating 7.6 jobs for every housing unit over the past decade.
“I would love to see us have a specific action to give our Planning Commission and City Council a tool to ensure balanced growth more so than what we have now, which is really just the ability to approve or reject projects on a case-by-case basis,” Patel said.
Mayor Rick Bonilla wanted to see stronger language that prioritizes affordable housing in the city and mixed-use development near the Hillsdale Caltrain station as part of the Rail Corridor Transit-Oriented Development Plan. Bonilla and others called for stronger policies and language toward eliminating traffic fatalities to protect those on the road. Policy C-P1.3 in the general plan calls for the city to “work towards eliminating traffic fatalities and serious injuries.”
“I would leave that softer language out and say we are going to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries on our roadways and be fully committed to it,” Bonilla said.
Planning Commissioner Adam Nugent asked the city to look at policies it could undertake to prioritize development for economically vulnerable populations and reverse underlying socioeconomic factors, suggesting it look at successes in other cities.
“Thank you for putting equitable development front and center,” Nugent said. “I think that’s a good thing, and I greatly appreciate that.”
Nugent also suggested increasing height density to get as many below-market-rate units as possible, recommending building heights above 65 feet for housing projects. He wanted increased heights tied to more housing instead of just a few units in mixed-use housing.
“I don’t want to see a bunch of big office towers going downtown when we need housing more,” Nugent said.
Parks and Recreation Commissioner Heather Wolnick suggested more green space and increased walking and biking options for land use areas. She and others also called for more tree canopy in urban areas to address heat issues and inequalities in life.
Several subcommittee members asked to avoid language equalizing safety and the convenience of ample parking supply in the North Central Plan of the general plan. The North Central plan calls for “balancing safety improvements with preserving the existing parking supply.”
The city will host a Sept. 8 virtual community meeting for further discussions. People can go to strivesanmateo.org for more information.
