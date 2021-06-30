At the most recent San Mateo General Plan Subcommittee, members reviewed three potential draft land use and transportation alternatives for committee input and if the three options were the right planning range moving forward in the process.
Mayor Eric Rodriguez, a subcommittee member, said the alternatives had the correct range and could be mixed to create the final preferred alternative for the San Mateo General Plan 2040.
“For me, the answer is yes. I think that our study areas to meet our RHNA requirements are adequately sized enough where we are going to have options to play with, and I think the staff did a really good job on creating these different alternatives,” Rodriguez said.
The Regional Housing Needs Allocation refers to state requirements for cities to plan for new housing.
The June 17 meeting reviewed three draft land use alternatives for the general plan that explore different ways it can accommodate future housing, jobs and travel. The general plan is a document that charts the city’s vision for the next 20 years and includes policies on redevelopment, housing, parks, infrastructure, schools and the environment. The current timeline for the general plan is evaluating alternatives and creating a preferred scenario. The General Plan Subcommittee is responsible for providing feedback and input and forwarding recommendations to the City Council for consideration and potential action.
Staff asked opinions on the alternatives and if any ideas were missing for evaluation. Land use maps designate what can be built, where and at what density, and the three alternatives offer options for changes to the map. After the three alternatives are finalized, the city will evaluate them to create a preferred scenario to become the updated land use map.
Alternative A proposes the least change and the lowest residential growth. Alternative B has the second-highest residential growth and spreads it move evenly across potential redevelopment areas. Alternative C had the highest residential growth and concentrated change, height and density near transit near the rail corridor and downtown. Alternative A prioritizes pedestrian corridors and envisions a two-block pedestrian-only street downtown. Alternative B would increase and improve transit access to and from major connections in San Mateo by adding new east-west transit connections to the Hillsdale Caltrain station.
All three alternatives are based on 10 study areas for consideration approved by the council. Study areas have the potential to experience land-use changes over the next 20 years, usually near transit, aging or vacant buildings or areas with potential redevelopment property. Some study areas include downtown, shopping centers and sections along El Camino Real.
Committee member Rick Bonilla, also the deputy mayor, thought the redevelopment study areas should be expanded. Bonilla noted the price of living is so high people can’t come and live in San Mateo.
“I feel that the study areas as they are laid out are way too restrictive. I don’t think they give us enough room to plan or provide equity for all of the people who live and or work in San Mateo,” he said.
Bonilla wanted to take advantage of the three Caltrain station areas in San Mateo and have mixed uses in those areas to allow walkable places with goods and services.
“If we do nothing else in those locations, we should look at maximizing our heights and densities in those areas to allow people the best opportunity to be able to live near transit so they can get to and from work,” Bonilla said.
Rodriguez noted residents had contacted him about traffic calming elements in the scenarios like lowering the speed limits throughout the city to make it safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.
In response to Rodriguez, Alternative A was most focused on traffic calming and creating walkable communities throughout San Mateo by prioritizing pedestrian and safety improvements. Alternative B focused on more regional transit connections. Rodriguez also wanted to see enhanced crosswalk planning on El Camino Real and continue to look at superblocks for downtown. Superblocks restrict traffic to cars to allow more space for bicyclists and pedestrians.
Visit www.StriveSanMateo.org to learn more about the General Plan.
