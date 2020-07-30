The San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District could float to the fall election ballot a bond measure proposed to generate $409 million, which officials say is needed to build and fix school facilities.
The district Board of Trustees can decide Thursday, July 30, to call an election for the bond taxing property owners $30 per $100,000 of assessed property value in a measure expected to generate $26.9 million annually.
The bond, proposed to span 15 years, is necessary to pay for improved infrastructure, new technology, upgraded safety standards and a variety of other projects, according to a district report.
Previous polling indicated roughly 64% of voters would support the tax, more than the 55% support threshold for approval. Bonds can only pay toward infrastructure projects, while parcel taxes can pay toward operational costs.
The school district passed its last bond in 2015, Measure X, which generated $148 million for a variety of building projects, including the construction of a new Foster City elementary school plus new gyms and classrooms throughout San Mateo.
In 2018, the district passed a $298 parcel tax which officials claimed would generate $10 million annually. Officials said the tax revenue was necessary to stave off a budget deficit the district faced.
