San Mateo-Foster City School District officials is continuing its equity work, this time with a focus on expanding the safety and acceptance of students who may identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning.
“In the San Mateo-Foster City School District, we educate, inspire and empower every student in every school every day to live, lead and learn with integrity and joy,” said Dennis Hills, assistant superintendent of Student Services, during a study session Thursday, May 11. “We wanted to assure that every student feels this way so it’s a really powerful cornerstone not only of the district’s work but of this board in particular.”
Hills and Alexis O’Flaherty, a program specialist in the Student Services Department, both served on the district’s LGBTQ+ Inclusion Task Force, a group of 13 middle school students, family members and staff formed with the goal of uplifting the voices of LGBTQ+ and their needs.
The task force met six times since being formed. During the May 11 study session, Hills and O’Flaherty led the board through the task force’s findings and suggestions for improving student experiences.
Among their findings was a survey of about 2,100 sixth, seventh and eighth graders, or about 64% of district students in those grades. Students voluntarily completed a portion of the California Healthy Kids Survey addressing how safe a student feels on campus in regard to LGBTQ issues.
More than 95% of sixth graders, 91% of seventh graders and 91% of eighth graders who responded to the survey said they hadn’t been bullied on campus for either being a part of the LGBTQ community or for being perceived as a member of the community.
But 1% of sixth graders, 3% of seventh and 4% of eighth graders said they’ve been harassed or bullied at least once in the last 12 months. Another 4% of sixth graders, 6% of seventh graders and 5% of eighth graders, a total of 106 students, said the harassment or bullying occurred two or more times.
Despite a majority of student respondents reporting they haven’t been bullied, students still shared a strong resistance to seeking help. A total of 31% of sixth graders, 47% of seventh graders and 55% of eighth graders said they wouldn’t tell a site administrator about the harassment and bullying if it occurred. Those rates improved slightly for teachers, with 25% of sixth graders, 36% of seventh graders and 43% of eighth graders saying they’d report to a teacher or other staff.
Suggested student support
Trustees called the results concerning. School board Trustee Maggie Trinh noted the initial question about experiencing harassment or bullying only asked about on-campus experiences and left out incidents that may have happened off campus or online, potentially explaining why the percentage of students who reported experiencing bullying for being or being perceived as LGBTQ+ was so low.
Chen questioned whether the number of students who responded to that question would shift if the district asked about seeing other students being bullied or harassed, which could also be traumatic for a student who does identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community but didn’t experience the bullying firsthand.
Trustees also noticed the concerning trend of students being less willing to report bullying and harassment as they move up through grade levels.
“We can’t just tell kids it’s going to get better. We have to actually do stuff — and I know we are — and I want kids to know this school district is a safe place for them,” Trustee Alison Proctor said.
In the past year, the district has already established LGBTQ+ clubs at each of its middle schools, distributed Pride posters, conducted some professional development with its wellness teams and hired a new teacher on special assignment, or TOSA, who will focus on LGBTQ+ support and programming.
The task force has identified a number of other measures meant to improve the experiences of LGBTQ+ students on campus, developed in partnership with Nikki Eddy, a consultant and former educator and counselor. They are advocating for more LGBTQ+ professional development for all educators to discuss how to create safe spaces for students, how to respond to hate speech and understanding restorative practices.
Eddy also recommended the district discuss creating more accessible all-gender bathrooms for students and staff, holding a districtwide retreat for LGBTQ+ club advisors and hosting a dance for students in those clubs. More parent engagement will also be a priority along with conducting an audit of libraries to ensure LGBTQ+ books are available to students.
O’Flaherty said staff aims to see 100% of students participate next year and plans to increase report rates by reaching out more to students, parents and faculty about the importance of students providing their perspectives.
“Just like math, just like science, just like anything else, students need to understand how to be well with who they are regardless of how they identify,” Hills said.
During public comment, some parents expressed concerns about ensuring what information is given to students is done in an age-appropriate science-backed way with some arguing more complex discussions should only occur at home. Others argued discussions about gender and sexuality can be done at all grade levels and those discussions can be led through partnerships between parents and the districts.
Trustees weigh in
Trustee LaTisa Brooks said she understood the importance of ensuring all students feel accepted and loved but also advocated for respecting the wishes of parents who may want to opt their child out of some discussions. Alternatively, Proctor said opting out sends a message to students that they’re different and their family doesn’t agree with certain messaging around acceptance.
Board Vice President Ken Chin and Trinh both agreed with the second group of parents and argued students are perceptive from a young age and should be provided with age-appropriate lessons.
“I think that these broad themes of acceptance of a whole person, I think that we can address those at an age-appropriate level at all ages, from pre-K level to eighth grade, Trinh said. “And obviously those discussions will have more nuance as they get older, but I think that we can start from the basic premise that we love and accept all of our students just the way they are.”
Superintendent Diego Ochoa said his role will be to continue advocating for the needs of all students. Similarly, board President Shara Watkins acknowledged discussions around gender and sexuality can be tough and the district may receive pushback for making changes but she shared her appreciation for fellow board members, district staff, parents and students for practicing in discussions and advocating for the needs of students she said have been historically overlooked.
Moving forward, Watkins suggested the board hold more study sessions to further discuss curriculum and policy. She also suggested the task force look back at previous discussions and suggestions the board had when developing its strategic goals, noting students were the ones who at the time advocated for talking about LGBTQ issues after friends expressed feeling unsafe, anxious, depressed and suicidal.
“This is not really about how each one of the individuals up here feels,” Watkins said. “Our job is to make decisions that best support all of our students with a focus on students who have not had that in this district and that is what this conversation is about. … This has been a bumpy road, it will continue to be a bumpy road and there’s going to continue to be push back as we continent to make changes.”
