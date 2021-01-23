Culminating an education career spanning nearly four decades, Joan Rosas said she plans to retire from her post atop the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District at the end of the school year.
Rosas announced her retirement during a Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, Jan. 21. While she plans to stay on board to smooth the transition to her successor, Rosas said she is ready to move on from a career featuring stints as a teacher, principal and administrator.
With the departure of Rosas, San Mateo-Foster City joins a growing group of local districts which will be in search of a new top official, following the retirement of Michelle Harmeier from the San Carlos Elementary School District and resignation of Mary Streshly from the Sequoia Union High School District.
Ken Chin, president of the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District, shared his appreciation for Rosas’ contribution to the district in a prepared statement.
“We are honored to have had such a dedicated education professional to have led our school district,” said Chin. “Her commitment to our community's children will have a long-lasting and positive impact for years to come.”
Rosas was hired as superintendent in 2015, replacing her predecessor Cynthia Simms. Prior to taking the position, she had worked as an assistant superintendent of Student Services for the San Mateo County Office of Education.
Before that, Rosas founded Fiesta Gardens Elementary School, worked as a principal, served as an assistant superintendent and started her career in the classroom as a teacher. In all, Rosas worked for 38 years in education.
Under her leadership, the district passed two bond measures to build more classrooms and recreational spaces to accommodate enrollment growth. The most notable construction projects are developing a new Foster City elementary school and re-establishing a school in San Mateo’s North Central neighborhood.
Additionally, the district passed a parcel tax which advocates claimed was necessary to fend off a potential budget deficit.
Most recently, Rosas has helped the district navigate through the challenges posed by the pandemic. Officials are hopeful to again establish in-person learning this year, but agreed classrooms should largely remain shuttered until San Mateo County moves out of the purple tier.
Rosas is a native of Denver, but graduated from Hillsdale High School. Her four grandsons graduated from the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District.
For his part, Chin admired Rosas’ lengthy career in public education.
“On behalf of the SMFCSD Board of Trustees, I would like to thank Dr. Rosas for her service and wish her well in retirement,” he said.
