A firefighter who was part of the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department has been arrested on suspicion of illegally recording another person’s body or undergarment and annoying or molesting a child under 18, the Livermore police said in a press release.
Simon Meyer, 52, of Livermore, has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case, according to Robert Marshall, the fire marshal with the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department. Meyer has been a firefighter with the department for 21 years. Marshall said a decision on his status would likely not be made until the legal process played itself out.
Livermore police received a June 19 report involving lewd and inappropriate conduct where Meyer was identified as a suspect, police said. An investigation led to his arrest, followed by a search warrant of his residence where the incident occurred, according to police.
The investigation is still ongoing.
