A San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department employee has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the department announced Thursday.
The employee, who is recovering at home and has not been hospitalized, reported feeling ill last week while on duty, according to the department.
Fifteen other employees who had close contact with the person who tested positive are now being tested as a precaution, fire officials said.
The department said the employee did not have any contact with the general public, and all areas where the employee worked are being cleaned and disinfected.
