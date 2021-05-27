San Mateo is exploring potential residential tax or fee increases to meet stormwater system infrastructure and Marina Lagoon improvement costs, with city staff estimating average home monthly rates as high as $16.
Public Works Director Azalea Mitch said following council direction and community survey results about fee increases, the city could create a fee report for city residences.
“Based on our analysis so far, hypothetically, the monthly rates for the average home could be as much as $16, but some strategies could possibly lower that rate to $12 or even $10 per month,” Mitch said.
The City Council studied funding and public outreach options for the city’s stormwater system at its May 17 meeting. The vast system features 130 miles of storm drains and carries stormwater to nearby streams, ponds and rivers. Funding is needed to manage the stormwater system, with costs more than current general funds available.
Marina Lagoon near Seal Slough Dam remains an important city project, which captures most of the city’s drainage and serves as a city flood control basin. The lagoon provides a recreational amenity, prevents large stormwater runoff and maintains water quality. Increased sedimentation has hurt water quality and safe boating in Marina Lagoon and leads to reduced stormwater capacity, although flood control capacity is currently not compromised, Mitch said. Dredging sediment to reduce potential pollutants could range from $8 million to $80 million depending on project thoroughness.
Baseline stormwater system operating costs are around $3.6 million annually, with lagoon dredging costing $1.9 million and capital programs costing $2.9 million. The total annual costs to the city are an estimated $8.4 million. Jerry Bradshaw, a senior engineer with SCI Consulting Group, a public finance consulting firm, noted maintaining the infrastructure system depends on finding additional funding.
“All of these moves forward depend on approving a revenue stream coming in,” Bradshaw said.
Revenue options include a user fee similar to water and wastewater rates. It is subject to Proposition 218, which requires voter approval for special taxes. Another option is a general or special tax voted on during a general election. The city will launch a public polling survey before year’s end to gauge community awareness and priorities and the level of support for a storm drain fee or tax. The council agreed to public outreach about fee increases following city recommendations.
“The main objective for tonight is to see what council’s desires are for the next step, which would largely be an outreach effort to get public opinion as to the public’s appetite for a stormwater fee of some kind,” Matt Zucca, deputy director of Public Works, said.
Councilmember Diane Papan is on the Flood and Sea Level Rise Resiliency District, which proposes forming a coordinated collaboration with 20 cities to face impending coastal erosion and flooding threats. Papan said the district is proposing a June 2022 parcel tax ballot measure for projects addressing wildfires and sea-level rise that could be used for stormwater funding. She favored public input on future tax options in tandem with watching out for available potential district funding.
“We are all aware there is a need out there. Stormwater is something that is not going away and is going to have to be dealt with. We have all visited the lagoon and know the situation that it’s in,” Papan said.
Deputy Mayor Rick Bonilla supported public outreach for a short- and long-term plan to address flooding in the Marina Lagoon area during high storms and tides, which could affect homeowners’ property values in the area. He noted Marina Lagoon is a vital stormwater retention basin for the entire city.
“This is something we definitely need to get the public’s opinion on, but we need to impress them with the fact that the benefit of this accrues to everybody,” Bonilla said.
Councilmember Amourence Lee said she considered the lagoon a recreational gem and hoped the public supported it as a critical infrastructure project. She favored community surveys and leaned toward using the Proposition 218 mechanism for long-term financing.
“I hope that the community can see the commitment coming from this council that you will not have to wait another four decades for action. We are moving the ball forward,” Lee said.
Lori Middione of the Laguna Vista homeowners association stressed the Marina Lagoon flood basin was an essential citywide infrastructure for which the entire city should pay.
“The lagoon benefits all of San Mateo, and the risks of inaction really do impact all of San Mateo,” Middione said.
