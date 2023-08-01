A mixed-use development proposal in San Mateo on East Third Avenue that calls for seven stories of residential building has received calls for changes to the architectural style to blend in better with the neighborhood.
At a Planning Commission meeting July 25, the community and some members of the Planning Commission called for a change to the proposed contemporary architectural style proposed for a six-story commercial office building and a seven-story residential building on the edge of downtown San Mateo at 668 E. Third Ave. Commissioner Adam Nugent called for Spanish Colonial Revival and brick warehouse style to better blend with other buildings in the area, while Chair John Ebneter wanted to avoid a repetitive style.
“The proposed contemporary architectural style is not appropriate for the neighborhood, and a different architectural style needs to be considered,” Nugent said.
Several residents who lived in the area and spoke at the meeting had concerns about the building heights, the lack of parking in the design and architecture concerns. David Light, who lives on Fremont Street, said the architecture didn’t fit with downtown and the residential area.
“It just doesn’t complement the historic downtown,” Light said.
The development would have two parcels of a six-story commercial office building and a seven-story residential building on the eastern outskirts of downtown San Mateo. The commercial proposal is called “Post + Beam” and would demolish all existing structures on the almost 1-acre site, estimated to be a majority of the block aside from a gas station. The two parcels are bounded by South Eldorado Street on the east, East Third Avenue on the north and South Delaware Street on the west. According to a rendering of the project design plans on the city website, the proposed commercial and residential buildings are located at places like Ike’s Place, Zen Noodle Bar, Taqueria El Nayarita and 7-Eleven on the block. The commercial building would be about 131,000 square feet. The residential building would be 60,000 square feet and have 59 units, with seven low-income. According to a city staff report, the office building calls for a height of 88 feet.
Several planning commissioners suggested the developer use the recently passed state law AB 2011, the Affordable Housing and High Road Jobs Act of 2022, to allow for more housing on the site. The law allows developers that submit a project application for mixed-income housing projects along commercial corridors to have a streamlined approval process.
The building proposal is close to several other large developments like Block 21, which would be built on the entire block of East Third Avenue, South Delaware Street, East Fourth Avenue and South Claremont Street. The developer of that now-razed block has asked the city for a two-year permit extension while it works to satisfy lender agreements.
