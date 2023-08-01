A mixed-use development proposal in San Mateo on East Third Avenue that calls for seven stories of residential building has received calls for changes to the architectural style to blend in better with the neighborhood.

At a Planning Commission meeting July 25, the community and some members of the Planning Commission called for a change to the proposed contemporary architectural style proposed for a six-story commercial office building and a seven-story residential building on the edge of downtown San Mateo at 668 E. Third Ave. Commissioner Adam Nugent called for Spanish Colonial Revival and brick warehouse style to better blend with other buildings in the area, while Chair John Ebneter wanted to avoid a repetitive style.

