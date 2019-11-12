A monthslong project to install nearly 1,400 feet of 12-inch water main on a stretch of West 20th Avenue as well as new pipes under nearby side streets could extend into December, according to the California Water Service.
Initially estimated to last 10 to 12 weeks, the project to upgrade existing pipes so they are bigger and more reliable has been in the works since late July. Aimed at improving the flow of water in case of fires and reducing the probability of a water main leak, the project is part of Cal Water’s main replacement program and involves installing 12-inch ductile iron pipes under West 20th Avenue between La Salle Drive and El Camino Real as well as 6-inch to 8-inch pipes under Edinburgh Street, Gymkhana Road and Spuraway Drive.
During construction, Cal Water crews have either closed lanes or directed traffic to avoid construction on the street around which San Mateo City Hall, Serra High School, the Carey School and dozens of single-family homes are clustered, said Cal Water Superintendent Rodrigo Zavala, who said construction has largely taken place Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
He said the water agency, in collaboration with city officials, made a challenging decision to continue work on the project Saturday in an effort to reduce the number of interruptions to water service some customers might have experienced otherwise. Acknowledging Cal Water strives to avoid doing work on weekends, Zavala said the utility faced the possibility of interrupting water service on three different days for a set of customers in the area had crews not worked Saturday.
Zavala said Cal Water is grateful to residents on the street for their patience during construction, noting the project is aimed at improving system reliability and reducing the possibility of interruptions in the future.
“We’re very considerate … of the impact to residents,” he said. “We’re highly conscious that that is a busy street.”
Though he acknowledged the estimated project timeline going forward is not set in stone, Zavala said crews are currently working on connecting the new main to the existing main and installing valves regulating the pressure differential between zones with the goal of finishing those projects by the middle of next week. He said they are also focused on connecting water services from individual residences on Gymkhana Road, La Salle Drive and Polo Court to the new water main. The last main component of the project is street paving to restore the streets, which Zavala said is estimated to last until late November but could continue into the first week of December.
He said that crews ran into some unexpected delays as construction progressed, such as encountering existing utilities underground and ensuring they were no longer live. He noted crews avoided working during school drop-off and pick-up times, which required them at times to complete main tie-in projects and other installations over the course of two days instead of one.
Though he acknowledged the project has affected those living and traveling through the area, Zavala said the work is being done with the intention of minimizing disruptions to those who use West 20th Avenue and improving water service.
“I just thank the customers and everyone around there for bearing with us,” he said.
Call (650) 558-7859 or email rzavala@calwater.com with questions about the project. San Mateo City Hall at 330 W. 20th Ave. will remain open during regular business hours.
