The San Mateo Parks and Recreation Commission is updating its naming policies for parks and public facilities for clarity, with commissioners OK with most of the draft proposal but removing language around funding.
The current policy is from 1979 and lacks the specificity to be helpful to staff, the Parks and Recreation Commission and City Council when considering naming requests to parks and facilities. The commission discussed changes it wanted to see to the current document at its Dec. 1 meeting. Parks and Recreation Director Sheila Canzian said that the City Attorney’s Office had not reviewed the draft proposal. Instead, the focus was on getting input on naming concepts and worried less about final formatting.
Commissioner Heather Wolnick suggested removing the word funding from Section three A, subsection 2. It said naming parks might be considered under special circumstances such a land donation or funding, to which the commission agreed. While it is possible to name a park based on funding provided, the Parks and Recreation Commission did not want to make it well known.
“If there is an individual or organization that wants to donate, that can be worked out, but I don’t think that’s something we want to advertise within the policy,” Commissioner Sarah Fields said about including funding in the section.
One issue discussed was whether the renaming policy should explicitly include wording saying a deceased person should be preferred when considered for park renaming. Vice Chair Lindsey Held asked if the commission should consider removing language highlighting renaming parks for someone dead. She noted it limited options for living people who might be under consideration. The section states, “naming parks after individuals or organizations may be considered under special circumstances such as a significant donation of land or funding to the city and Department of Parks and Recreation or in recognition of a deceased individual who contributed extraordinary service to the city of San Mateo.”
However, Fields and the rest of the commission preferred to stick with naming things after someone dies to avoid controversial renaming issues that have roiled schools.
“Frankly, because you can know the full extent of what that person has or hasn’t done. Obviously, the lens of history can change over time, but we have some examples even across our region of schools being named after living people and then there being controversy and wanting to rename them while that person is still alive,” Fields said.
Under the policy, the city can rename parks for geographic location or significance. Renaming parks with existing names with common community usage is discouraged.
The commission also decided to remove language about making efforts to relocate dedication plaques if construction or redesign happens. A majority of the commission voted to strike language that said: “in the case where a facility is decommissioned or demolished, the city will make every effort to preserve the plaque somewhere on the site.”
The commission was concerned about naming rights and fundraising campaign policy and complications that will arise from issues. Several commissioners wanted staff to review the issue with the City Attorney’s Office.
“The whole idea of a fundraising campaign contains an abundance of issues of which this is only one,” Chair Chris Massey said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.