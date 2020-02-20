crime scene logo

A Redwood City resident found guilty of felony drunk driving along Highway 101 in San Mateo where law enforcement said he collided with the back of a cement truck was sentenced Wednesday to 90 days in jail and three years supervised probation.

Matthew Sean Briggs, 27, was driving Feb. 10, 2018, at 2:18 a.m. just south of Peninsula Avenue.

His blood alcohol content was .16 — twice the legal limit — when a blood sample was taken at 5:09 a.m., according to the prosecution.

