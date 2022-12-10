A man accused of driving recklessly and hitting two pedestrians at East Fifth Avenue and El Camino Real in San Mateo in 2021 appeared in court for the first time Friday, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Tyler Ehrman, 30, of San Mateo, is accused of losing control of his vehicle onto the sidewalk on El Camino Real and hitting a man and woman.
The couple has recovered. Witnesses alleged he was driving erratically and moving in and out of traffic before the incident, the DA’s Office said.
The incident occurred 2 p.m. Feb. 28, 2021. An arrest warrant was issued for his arrest in March 2021, but he was not found and brought in until recently, the DA’s Office said.
He has previous convictions for robbery and stalking, the DA’s Office said. His next court appearance is on Dec. 22.
