The San Mateo City Council hosted the first of its five public hearings on its transition from at-large to district elections, with council feedback around having either five or seven districts and the merits of an at-large mayor moving forward.
San Mateo Mayor Eric Rodriguez favored having five districts but was open to seven, but was against an at-large mayor position, citing the high cost of running for office and San Bruno having that system but have only elected three mayors in 20 years.
“That basically means it’s like one mayor per decade, and that doesn’t sound like San Mateo. That doesn’t seem like the best path for San Mateo,” Rodriguez said.
Vice Mayor Rick Bonilla also thought the current San Mateo mayor rotating system was the best choice for San Mateo.
“I think it’s a system that has worked well in San Mateo for many years, and I think we are actually known for having good, consistent, level-headed government in San Mateo. I don’t think we should try and rock that boat,” Bonilla said.
The vice mayor favored looking at either five or seven districts, depending on upcoming census data and public input. He also encouraged gathering robust public input.
“I think it’s of the utmost importance that the council engages in the best public process possible with as much public input as we can possibly find,” Bonilla said.
San Mateo decided to transition in June to district elections after receiving a May letter alleging its current system violates the California Voting Rights Act. Cities and districts throughout California have received similar letters and most move toward district elections. The council approved the transition schedule in July and completing the process by November. The first by-district election would be November 2022.
The council can consider options of five, seven or nine districts or four, six or eight districts, with an elective mayor that can serve either a two- or four-year term.
Each new district must contain a nearly equal population and comply with federal and state requirements. The new districts should address geographic contiguity, maintain neighborhoods and communities of interests, easily identifiable boundaries and geographic compactness. Communities of interest are people with shared social or economic interests and are distinct enough to be drawn on a map, like ethnic areas, languages spoken, school districts and neighborhoods. Political parties and political candidates are prohibited from being community interests.
As the process begins, multilingual community outreach called “Represent San Mateo” will occur, with outreach to community groups, at events and through city workshops.
The remaining public hearings are Sept. 13, Sept. 30, Oct. 14, Nov. 1 and Nov. 15. At the end of the Sept. 13 meeting, the council will determine the criteria for drawing the new maps and the number of districts. The Sept. 30 meeting will include proposed draft maps and election sequencing, with review and final direction at the Oct. 14 meeting.
Councilmember Amourence Lee wanted targeted outreach and suggested incorporating a one-on-one canvassing approach to reach communities in targeted areas instead of putting the burden on them to attend meetings. She suggested outreach to neighborhoods to help people fill out community surveys.
“I can see many opportunities to do that in my community of North Central in partnership with HIP Housing and some other faith communities,” Lee said.
She felt extending council seats beyond five was concerning and did not support it, citing community fragmenting. She did not have a strong opinion about an at-large mayor but said it warranted further consideration.
Councilmember Joe Goethals did not favor extending to seven districts and preferred five. He was open to an at-large mayor, noting it could lead to a larger regional voice advocating for regional funding for infrastructure and allowed residents to get two votes for council.
“I think that it’s worth continuing to consider,” Goethals said. “San Mateo is the largest city in San Mateo County. We deserve to have the infrastructure dollars come back to San Mateo so we can build those grade separations, [and] so that we can build our clean water program.”
Councilmember Diane Papan said she would wait until the next meeting to weigh in an at-large mayor and number of districts. She welcomed more targeted outreach to people at bus stops, parks and at Caltrain stations given the time meetings required.
“I don’t care who you are,” Papan said. “You have to have a lot of time on your hands to come to these meetings or workshops or whatever it may be.”
People can go to the website cityofsanmateo.org/4537/District-Elections for more information.
