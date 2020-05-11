Police in San Mateo Sunday morning had cleared the scene of a death investigation at a residence in a residential neighborhood.
Officers with the San Mateo Police Department responded Saturday afternoon to a residence in the 800 block of Crescent Avenue on the investigation.
Police and the San Mateo County Coroner’s office were at the scene late into Saturday investigating the incident and reported at 2:40 a.m. Sunday the scene had been cleared and all roadways in the area had been reopened.
As of late Saturday night, investigators were trying to determine if the death was suspicious or not.
Police said the incident was isolated to the home and there was no general risk to the public.
