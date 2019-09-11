Not everything is complimentary: Someone was reported stealing from the Holiday Inn on South Airport Boulevard in Foster City, it was reported at 6:19 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26.
Foster City
Hazard. Someone was seen exiting State Route 92 using the wrong lanes, it was reported at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Theft. Someone’s phone was stolen on Triton Drive, it was reported at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Shoplifting. Someone went behind the counter and stole liquor worth $250 from a business on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 9:36 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.
Vandalism. A location on Beach Park Boulevard was vandalized, it was reported at 7:19 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.
Arrest. A Stockton man was arrested at East Court Lane and Shell Boulevard for driving on a suspended license, it was reported at 2:27 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.
Shoplifting. Someone shoplifted from an East Hillsdale Boulevard business, it was reported at 11:34 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.
