San Mateo Daily Journal election endorsements
Congress District 15: Kevin Mullin
Congress District 16: Anna Eshoo
Assembly District 21: Diane Papan
Assembly District 23: Marc Berman
San Mateo County supervisor-District 2: Charles Stone
San Mateo County supervisor-District 3: Ray Mueller
***
Proposition 1: Amends the California Constitution to expressly include the fundamental right to privacy in personal reproductive decisions. YES
Proposition 26: Allows in-person roulette, dice games and sports wagering on tribal lands and sports wagering at race tracks, while imposing new taxes on profits. NO
Proposition 27: Allows online and mobile sports wagering outside tribal lands for those over 21, while imposing new taxes on profits. NO
Proposition 28: Provides additional funding for arts and music education in public schools by allocating 1% of already required state and local funding. YES
Proposition 29: Requires on-site licensed medical professional at kidney dialysis clinics. NO
Proposition 30: Provides funding for programs to reduce air pollution and prevent wildfires by increasing taxes on personal income over $2 million. NO
Proposition 31: Referendum on 2020 law to prohibit the retail sale of certain flavored tobacco products. YES
***
Belmont mayor: Julia Mates
Belmont City Council, District 1: Gina Latimerlo
Foster City Council: Richa Awasthi, Stacy Jimenez
Half Moon Bay City Council, District 4: Debbie Ruddock
Millbrae City Council, District 2: Wayne Lee
Redwood City Council, District 2: Margaret Becker
Redwood City Council, District 6: Diane Howard
San Bruno City Council, District 1: Sandy Alvarez
San Bruno City Council, District 4: Auros Harman
San Carlos City Council: John Durkin, Sara McDowell, Adam Rak
San Mateo City Council, District 1: Lisa Diaz Nash
San Mateo City Council, District 3: Sarah Fields
San Mateo City Council, District 5: Rod Linhares
South San Francisco City Council, District 1: Mark Addiego
South San Francisco City Council, District 5: Eddie Flores
***
San Mateo County Community College District Board of Trustees, Area 2: Mike Guingona
South San Francisco Unified School District Board of Trustees, Area D: Amanda Anthony
Sequoia Union High School District, Area A: Suvarna Bhopale
Sequoia Union High School District, Area D: Sathvik Nori
San Carlos School District, long term: Sarah Cassanego, Ben Kornell, Neil Layton
San Carlos School District, short term: Sarah Kinahan, Tracy Park
San Mateo-Foster City School District, short term: Ken Chin
Belmont-Redwood Shores School District: David Koss, April Northrup, Gopal Ratnam
***
Measure AA: Authorizes the city of South San Francisco to develop, acquire or construct low-rent housing, up to 1% of the total number of existing units, annually for eight years. YES
Measure BB: Limits the terms of the San Bruno City Council and separately elected mayor to no more than 12 consecutive years. YES
Measure CC: Increases the property transfer tax in the city of San Mateo from .5% to 1.5% for sales more than $10 million to raise about $4.8 million. YES
Measure DD: Imposes annual $2.50 per square foot tax on parcels 25,000 square feet or larger to raise $55.9 million annually to pay for child care in South San Francisco. NO
Measure K: Raises hotel tax in city of Belmont from 12% to 14% to raise about $600,000 a year. YES
Measure N: Raises hotel tax in the city of Millbrae from 12% to 14% to generate around $1.5 million per year. YES
Measures P and Z: Amends the charter for Redwood City to shorten the term of mayor from two years to one to allow more councilmembers to serve as mayor, and aligns the city charter with state law. YES
Measure T: $436 million bond measure for South San Francisco Unified School District facilities. YES
Measure X: Increases business license fees in the city of Burlingame to ranges between $200 and $750 depending on income, and taxes gross receipts for non-storefront marijuana businesses 5% of gross receipts. YES
Measure S: Redwood City School District $298 million bond measure. YES
Measure W: Sequoia Union High School District $591 million bond measure. YES
For links to previous endorsements:
