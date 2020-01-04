That’s a little shocking: A juvenile was carrying a Taser on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported at 4:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27.
Millbrae
Shoplifting. Multiple people were found stealing from a store on 600 block of Broadway and then attempted to return the stolen merchandise, it was reported at 8:09 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28.
Burglary. A vehicle’s window was smashed on the 100 block of El Camino Real and a laptop and headphones were stolen, it was reported at 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26.
Burglary. A vehicle’s window was smashed on the 100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26.
Burglary. A vehicle’s window was smashed on the 100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26.
San Bruno
Malicious mischief. The back tires were slashed on a car on Crystal Springs Road, it was reported at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Suspicious person. Someone on El Camino Real does not look “normal,” and may be on drugs, it was reported at 4:46 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.
