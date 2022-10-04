Something’s brewing — Someone stole a package containing a $320 coffee machine from a mailroom in San Bruno, it was reported 6:04 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
SAN MATEO
Something’s brewing — Someone stole a package containing a $320 coffee machine from a mailroom in San Bruno, it was reported 6:04 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
SAN MATEO
Theft. Someone stole a wallet from an office building and tried to use a credit card, it was reported 4:36 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle parked on 39th Avenue, it was reported 6:17 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23
Battery. A student hit a peer on Delaware Street, it was reported 4:24 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
Theft. Someone stole a wallet from an office complex on El Camino Real, it was reported 2:32 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
Assault. Kids at a school threw rocks at an 11-year-old classmate on Barneson Avenue, it was reported 2:23 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
REDWOOD CITY
Arrest. Someone was arrested for brandishing a gun on Broadway, it was reported 11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.
Assault with deadly weapon. Someone pulled a knife and pushed a man on El Camino Real, it was reported 4:23 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.
Petty theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter and tampered with the inside of a vehicle on Circle Road, it was reported 11:14 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for refusing to leave a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.
Disturbance. Someone was throwing unknown items at passing cars on Chestnut Street, it was reported 10:12 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.
