The commercial salmon season opens in San Mateo County Wednesday, but off-the-boat sales are not an option for the time being as Pillar Point Harbor remains closed due to COVID-19.
“I’d like nothing more than to open, but I understand why we’re closed given the unique propensity for crowds to gather here,” said Harbormaster Chris Tibbe. He added county officials have not yet indicated when the harbor might reopen.
While the harbor is closed to the public, the boat launch ramp is open so fishermen will have no problem accessing the ocean, though high winds may sideline the fleet until Thursday or Friday.
“There are virtually no other obstacles for fishermen. It’s truly an essential service,” Tibbe said.
Initial reports suggest prices will be relatively low. Commercial fishermen, who’ve been allowed to cast their lines south of Pigeon Point since May 1, have been selling salmon wholesale for $5 per pound so far, which is $2 to $3 cheaper than it’s been at this time in past years. The consumer typically pays about double the wholesale price.
Fishermen have attributed the relatively low price to restaurants being closed due to COVID-19 — the industry accounts for about 70% of their sales — and are scrambling to find alternative buyers.
“All of a sudden 70% of our markets aren’t happening. That’s huge,” said Fisherman Jim Anderson. “We’re allowed to fish, but if you can’t get rid of the product you’re stuck.”
To fill the void left by restaurants, Anderson said fishermen are expanding deliveries and also relying on farmers’ markets, which remain up and running in addition to grocery stores. But only so much salmon can be sold in those venues, he added.
“Guys are really pushing farmers’ markets, but there’s no way they can unload everything through farmers’ markets and private businesses,” Anderson said.
Anderson said fishermen have been hauling in largely 9 pound salmon thus far, though some have been between 12 and 14 pounds, and he’s pleased with the quality of the catches as well.
“They have a nice body shape, and are really good healthy looking fish,” he said.
The season this year will again start and stop throughout the summer, which was decided in part to avoid clogging the markets, Anderson said.
The initial opening is from May 6-12 followed by stints between May 18-31, June 1-6, June 14-30, July 13-31, Aug. 1-28 and finally Sept. 1-30.
Responding to the impacts the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has had on the industry, Anderson said: “At least we’re lucky enough to catch some good fish.”
