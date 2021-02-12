San Mateo County officials announced Thursday that beginning Feb. 22, they will expand COVID-19 vaccinations to teachers and child care providers, first responders and food and agricultural workers who are eligible under the state’s Phase 1B as supply allows.
“People are understandably clamoring for the vaccine, and we need to move as swiftly as possible to make that happen as soon as possible,” San Mateo County Supervisor Carole Groom said in a prepared statement. “We must do everything we can under the constraints we have to limit the enormity of the pandemic as COVID-19 continues to ravage our community.”
Following the state’s tier system, the county in partnership with private providers has focused on immunizing health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and seniors since the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines became available in December. As of this week a third of seniors ages 65 and older in San Mateo County have received the first dose of vaccine, according to the county.
This effort will expand Feb. 22 to include eligible essential workers such as educators, child care providers, law and enforcement and food and agricultural workers, which includes certain grocery store employees, as limited vaccine supply allows.
“Getting vaccines into the arms of San Mateo County residents is our highest and most urgent priority,” said county Supervisor Dave Pine, who along with Groom serves on a Board COVID-19 subcommittee. Pine added serious supply limitations are complicating efforts and asked for patience and understanding.
The rationale for waiting until Feb. 22 to expand eligibility, is that it allows the county and partners to keep focus on vaccinating health care workers and residents 65 and over who are at greatest risk of death from the coronavirus. More than 8 out of 10 of the 447 deaths in San Mateo — 84% — are individuals 65 or older.
The county, through San Mateo County Health and the county-run San Mateo Medical Center, works closely with private health care providers, community-based organizations and other partners to vaccinate eligible residents. As vaccine supply allows, the county on Feb. 22 will provide paths to immunization for newly eligible residents unable to access the vaccine through their usual health care provider, according to the county.
The county is working with organizations representing educators, child care workers, law enforcement and restaurant and agricultural workers to support vaccination plans based on an equity framework. The county will encourage local health care providers to vaccinate priority populations in low-income neighborhoods whenever possible before opening appointments to the broader eligible population, according to officials.
Nearly 85,000 people have received a first dose of vaccine as of Sunday. Nearly 20,000 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
