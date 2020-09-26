San Mateo County officials say they’re prepared to push for a complete Census count through Oct. 31, following a federal judge’s decision to overrule a move to shorten the door knocking period by a month.
“We had been preparing for the news to go either way. We had a contingency plan ready and are now activating our plan,” said Melissa Vergara, the community outreach specialist with the county’s Office of Community Affairs. “We are continuing to work with dedicated partners, staff, volunteers and other agencies to ensure the most accurate count possible for San Mateo County.”
If an appeal is also not successful, there will be more than a month now left to conduct enumeration, the period in which census volunteers visit homes of individuals who’ve yet to complete the questionnaire, Diane Leeds, a census enumerator in 2010 and 2020, said the decision was an important one, especially for parts of the nation and state still far behind with counting every resident.
“It was unreasonable to expect that the Census Bureau could get to all the nonrespondents in a period of less than eight weeks, if you consider most of the training occurred the first week of August,” said Leeds, a member of the county’s Complete Count Committee and a member of the nonpartisan civil rights organization San Francisco Peninsula People Power, which is affiliated with the American Civil Liberties Union.
Leeds, a Bay Area resident since finishing graduate school in 1976, said she volunteered for the role in 2010 after retiring from a career as a research analyst because she believes every community member should be counted. Census data is used to determine how many schools, hospitals and other resources a community needs while also affecting political representation.
“I just believe so firmly in being sure we count everybody. … I got involved because I was retired and felt strongly everybody got counted,” she said.
Enumerators have been faced with a particularly difficult count period. While the world has been locked down in varying degrees due to a pandemic, record breaking heat waves have caused historic wildfires, ultimately displacing many including south county residents.
Despite the wildfires and poor air quality, Vergara said community partners and Census Bureau staff were regularly stationed in cities around the county including Half Moon Bay, Pacifica and Pescadero and at the Coastside Farmers’ Market.
“The wildfires did impact enumeration along the coast. Many residents were evacuated, and roads were closed,” said Vergara. “Now that there is an extension, we will continue to make efforts, along with our partners, to make sure everyone is counted.”
And with the compounding crisis, San Mateo County has continued to lead the state’s self-response rate with 77.9% of households counted compared to the state rate of 68.7%.
“This year has just been wild. I think people for the most part have been really interested in making sure their voices are heard,” said Leeds.
When unhealthy air quality and intense heat plagued the Bay Area, Leeds and other enumerators continued performing field work, opting to knock on doors earlier in the day when cooler temperatures and overcast kept smoke elevated and provided protection from the sun.
Enumerators, dressed with a census bag, shirt and badge, are also equipped with face masks and hand sanitizer to protect against COVID-19. Leeds said these safeguards, along with practicing social distancing, has led her to worry little about the virus in her work and said she’s experienced little virus-related hesitation from people when being contacted.
“We didn’t even do training until the beginning of August so it had been five months since the pandemic started. At that point I felt confident enough to [enumerate] safely,” said Leeds.
The pandemic forcing families indoors has come with upsides and hurdles. Though people are home more frequently, morning hours often involve knocking on doors while parents are in meetings and children in classes, said Leeds. Enumerators then have to leave behind information on how to self report online rather than assisting in completing the questionnaire on the spot.
Leeds also said additional training on the bureau’s new electronic approach to census taking would have benefited the early stages of enumerating but recognized the difficult task of bringing together thousands of people once every 10 years.
Now with the extension of the census enumeration period, Leeds is unsure how large of an effect an additional month will have on the county. Enumerators like herself are still being asked to travel outside of the county to help tabulate undercounted communities, though she is adamant she remains within the county and close to home.
But with more than 20% of the county still unrecorded, Leeds, Vergara and other officials have dedicated themselves to achieving a full count of all residents.
“Our team is committed to working until Oct. 31 and we will keep moving forward until we are told otherwise,” said Vergara.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.