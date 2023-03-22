More rain, more wind, more downed trees and more power outages but a National Weather Service meteorologist said the good news is the county is out of the drought.
All the rain has caused a lot of havoc the last few months but has filled the reservoirs and brought the county out of drought concerns. Since October, the county has accumulated 30.09 inches of rain for the water year, which is 155% from normal, or 19.34 inches is what is normally expected by this time of year, NWS meteorologist Sarah McCorkle.
The high pressure storm originated about 100 miles west from Washington in the Pacific Northwest and McCorkle said it is pretty rare to have a low pressure system leaning over the county, causing the heavy rain coupled with the strong wind.
The strongest winds occurred in Santa Cruz County peaking around 60 mph. However, San Mateo County’s mountain ridge near Skyline Boulevard saw wind gusts reaching 45-55 mph. Down in lower elevations in downtown Redwood City winds reached around 33 mph.
As many residents know by now, the strong winds and saturated soil means tumbling timber. More than 33 trees were reported down around the county by midday Tuesday, many of them on the coastside in Half Moon Bay or in the higher elevations. Still, around 12 trees were reported down on the Bayside of the county. And those trees possibly brought down the 24 electrical wires and poles that were reported down midday Tuesday, according to the Fire Dispatch website.
Pacific Gas and Electric spokesperson Mayra Tostado said in an email that 193,386 Bay Area customers were without power, 39,939 of them located on the Peninsula.
“We have many reports of downed trees, limbs and debris that impacted our power equipment and disrupted service,” Tostado said in the email. “Crews are rolling out in force to impacted locations to ... assess damage, clear hazards and then begin repairs where it is safe to do so.”
So far, the rain brought about a half an inch of rain to San Francisco International Airport and downtown Redwood City. In the Skyline Boulevard area, in the higher elevations, it accumulated three-quarter inches of rain.
The NWS predicts the rest of the storm to move south accumulating an average of another quarter inch of rain before it dries up Wednesday evening. Forecasters say there is still another chance for rain next week with low temperatures.
The water year, tracked from October to October, has this month equaled to 1983, the wettest record water year. The Crystal Springs reservoir is now at 284 feet, or 79% filled. It is 10 feet higher than it was recorded on the same day in 2022. The reservoir’s capacity is around 296 feet. San Andreas Reservoir in San Bruno is 88% filled or 16,431 acre feet of its 18,572 acre feet capacity, according to the San Francisco Public Utilities website.
“Which is good news from all this rain,” McCorkle said.
The nearest county still in a drought is Napa County and Sonoma, McCorkle added. However, both areas are at the lowest concern level, abnormally dry. She said she would be curious to see if this storm brings the areas out of the drought. Comparatively, Lake Berryessa in Napa County is at 424 feet, 16 feet below the spillway. The 1.2 million acre feet of water means the lake is 80% filled from the 1.6 million acre feet capacity.
Visit pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter/ to check for power outages. Additionally, Tostado said to stay away from downed power lines, don’t touch them and report any to 911 immediately.
