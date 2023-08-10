San Mateo County’s new health officer, Dr. Kismet Baldwin-Santana, started her work this week that will include addressing the ongoing opioid epidemic, expanding health equity and improving disaster preparedness, officials announced in a press release Wednesday.
Monday, Aug. 7, marked Baldwin-Santana’s first day as county health officer, taking on the role from Dr. Scott Morrow who announced his retirement earlier this year after 31 years of service.
“There’s a really strong foundation here,” Baldwin-Santana, the first woman to hold the position in the county, said in the release. “I’m excited to take a broad look. What are the best initiatives and policies and how can we all collaborate to move things forward?”
Like health officials across the world, much of Baldwin-Santana’s work in recent years was focused on addressing the COVID-19 pandemic as both interim health officer and deputy health officer in Sonoma County, a health officer in San Joaquin County, and a quarantine medical officer for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As the CDC’s quarantine medical officer, Baldwin-Santana provided guidance to physicians and travelers, participated in daily conversations with CDC officials on screening guidelines and medical situations and collaborated with health partners in the Bay Area all to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
She also participated in regional coordination and response to the pandemic through the Association of Bay Area Health Officials and oversaw COVID-19 testing, vaccine administration, case investigation and contract tracing as deputy health officer, according to the release.
Outside of the pandemic, Baldwin-Santana’s work focused on addressing communicable disease, sexually transmitted infection and tuberculosis including establishing a mobile health team to perform rapid testing and vaccine administration. Most recently, she helped draw attention to an alarming rise in syphilis cases specifically among women and pregnant women in Sonoma County.
“The role of health officer is uniquely challenging. … While the pandemic thrust health officers into the spotlight, the day-to-day work involves improving the overall health of our entire community,” Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine said in the release. “Dr. Baldwin-Santana is uniquely positioned to guide us as we continue to shape a public health system that will help San Mateo County residents live longer and better lives.”
Before her work in public health, Baldwin-Santana began her career specializing in the emergency care of premature babies and newborns with health complications. Her work with families and infants in crisis from substance abuse and other challenges inspired her work in public health prevention strategies.
She’s worked to address opioid overdoses and deaths with a coalition of experts from law enforcement, schools, substance use disorder treatment providers, general health care providers, emergency medical services and other key players, according to the release.
“I really enjoyed that work,” Baldwin-Santana said. “It allowed me to see the upstream aspect of medicine, addressing the causes of the problems facing my patients.”
Baldwin-Santana holds a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from Ohio State University, a doctorate from the Ohio State University College of Medicine and a master’s degree in public health from the University of California, Berkeley. She completed her pediatrics residency at Sinai Hospital and a neonatology fellowship and postdoctoral research fellowship at the University of California, Los Angeles.
“I’m excited to welcome Dr. Baldwin-Santana to our county, where we share her passion for working to address the underlying causes of poor health in the community,” Chief of Health Louise Rogers said in the release. “She brings a wealth of experience that we can all learn from.”
