Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to strike San Mateo County by midday Thursday, bringing the threat of flooding, mudslides and falling trees and limbs through the weekend, officials said Wednesday and asked for residents to get prepared.
The San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management cautions residents to prepare for severe weather, sign up for emergency alerts, monitor weather forecasts and avoid driving during heavy rains.
“The soils are already saturated from the rains we had in January and February and now we’re going to put more water on top of that,” Brian Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said. “Soils are already oozing out water so that is going to result in flooding and/or mudslides.”
The county activated its Emergency Operations Center to coordinate local response to a storm the National Weather Service said is likely to bring sustained winds of 25-35 mph with gusts in the higher elevations possibly reaching 70 mph.
San Mateo County is under both a wind advisory and a flood watch from 1 p.m. Thursday through 4 p.m. Friday. More rain — and the risk of flooding and slides — is expected through the weekend and into next week.
Pacific Gas and Electric Company is mobilizing personnel as well. The utility said incoming adverse weather could result in trees, limbs and other debris falling into power lines, damaging equipment and interrupting electric service. PG&E’s meteorology department is warning of another challenge for customers and PG&E crews — flooding due to melting snow.
