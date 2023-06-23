In an effort to crack down on illegal fireworks this Fourth of July, San Mateo County officials are emphasizing the harm the booms, bangs and sparks can cause to pets, young children and entire neighborhoods.
And those consequences also include a new slate of penalties for spectators, property owners and parents or guardians. All fireworks are illegal in unincorporated San Mateo County as well as all county parks, state parks and the Crystal Springs watershed, where wildfire risks are high in spite of heavy rainfall this year.
