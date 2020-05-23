Meeting veterans where they live plays a vital role for outreach at the San Mateo County Veteran Services Office but, with sheltering orders forcing communities indoors, staff has had to rapidly transition to digital capabilities to keep military personnel from slipping through the cracks.
“The biggest concern is people aren’t being connected with the services they need. I don’t think the process has changed either slower or faster but if someone doesn’t come in to ask for help it’s difficult for us to ask them about what else is going on in their lives,” said Ed Kiryczun, Veteran Services manager and Marines veteran.
The SMCVSO acts as a bridge between veterans and the Department of Veterans Affairs which provides federally funded services to military personnel. Kiryczun and his team have a goal to become a one-stop shop for service members seeking benefits by also directing clients toward mental health resources, food banks and organizations offering housing assistance.
Typically SMCVSO staff can be spotted at locally hosted events attempting to make connections with military personnel and their family members who might not know the organization exists. Health orders limiting public gatherings have put pivotal events on pause ultimately halting the organization’s in-person outreach efforts. Kiryczun said the lack of a physical presence raises concerns for the homeless veteran population with limited access to phones and other technology.
“I suspect while we’re helping a lot of vets, not allowing walk-ins will impact certain parts of the population like the homeless. We’ve been able to maintain a strong connection but we have to start moving out of the current model and start finding a middle ground to still help in some capacity,” said Kiryczun.
While the San Carlos location at 555 Quarry Road is temporarily closed to the public, modifications have been made at 400 Harbor Blvd. to allow for telephone assistance which can connect potential clients with a veteran service representative. In an effort to maintain connections and continue processing cases, representatives have boosted virtual connections with clients over the phone, through video conferences and by email, directly assisting 823 veterans between March 16 and May 15 and taking over a thousand calls.
Though staff has experienced continued engagement, Kiryczun said he is still concerned those numbers remain low noting that like most other organizations, the SMCVSO has been hit negatively due to COVID-19. These issues highlight the importance of strengthening digital outreach, something on which staff member Darren Adkinson has been focused.
“In a way, working from home as outreach personnel is weird because I can’t go out and meet people in person. But I was able to get on with projects I haven’t been able to give more time,” said Adkinson.
Strengthening virtual campaigning has always been a goal of his considering the trajectory of the globe moving in that direction, said Adkinson and now those goals are being achieved out of necessity.
“This has forced us into accepting this paradigm and pushed me into areas I wanted to go to earlier. We’ve been taking the positives in and working on the negatives,” he said.
Individuals serviced by the organization range in age from World War II era military personnel to younger millennials, a point Adkinson recognized as vital for outreach. While the elderly community may be more resistant to technical advancement in communication, Adkinson has married old school outreach methods like snail mail with contemporary methods for disseminating information such as the social media platform Twitter.
“We try to have a presence in a lot of places and it’s tough not being seen. We are cognizant we have vets across all ages and some aren’t savvy or interested in tech so we have traditional mail outreach as well,” said Adkinson.
He also said many have learned to appreciate the digital services for their efficiency, noting that learning how to use platforms like Zoom, a video conference platform, and email is half the battle.
Both Kiryczun and Adkinson stressed the same message, the SMCVSO is still open and ready to help military personnel and their families. All services including assistance with pension claims, burial benefits and service-connected disability compensation claims are being processed.
“Veterans services are still out there and we can help. Nothing about our services has changed and the most important thing to do now is to give us a call,” said Kiryczun.
Visit hsa.smcgov.org/veterans for more information on services provided by SMCVSO and follow @smc_cvso on Twitter for regular updates by the organization. Call (650) 802-6598 to connect with a representative over the phone.
