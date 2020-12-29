Hundreds of medical first responders in San Mateo County received COVID-19 vaccinations over the holiday weekend, adding a layer of protection for many coming in direct contact with potentially sick individuals.
“It’s been a phenomenal turnout of support to really get this vaccine into people’s arms so we can move into a positive direction,” said Matt Powers, the emergency medical services battalion chief with North County Fire Authority.
The multi-day event, beginning Dec. 23 and ending Dec. 31, will focus on vaccinating roughly 1,200 paramedics and EMTs, including firefighters at both the San Mateo County Event Center and at a separate site for American Medical Response, which oversees ambulance services. It was organized in partnership by the San Mateo County Emergency Services Agency, County Health, fire departments and chiefs.
Powers, the branch manager for Event Center staging, said that while personnel have the option to opt out of receiving the vaccine, nearly 88% have opted in, suggesting the benefits outweigh the risks.
“People that have gotten the first dose, doesn’t matter if it’s Pfizer or Moderna, to bump up immunity, would rather deal with side effects because the vaccine is showing that it’s working and they’ll be able to move on with their lives,” said Powers.
Both vaccines created by the life science companies, Pfizer and Moderna, can cause mild to moderate side effects such as headaches, fatigue, fever, nausea and chills. No first responders participating in the event reported experiencing severe symptoms, said Powers, including himself, having been vaccinated at a Kaiser Permanente facility.
All participants will have received Moderna doses, said San Mateo County Health Emergency Services Manager Linda Allington. The second series of doses will begin Jan. 20, she said, 28 days after the initial dose as currently recommended for the Moderna vaccine. Pfizer doses are suggested to be administered 21 days apart.
“It was an incredibly humbling and emotional day for a lot of people,” said Allington. Having had first responders on the line for 10 months, going into an environment where they were constantly faced with having to be exposed to the virus, [now] able to have a tangible weapon to help fight this, it was an emotional day for a lot of people.”
Allington said the Moderna vaccine was selected for the distribution events because it’s more stable, with less restrictive freezer requirements. The Pfizer vaccine also has to be mixed with a specific solution, making doses more suitable for distribution within a hospital setting, said Allington.
Despite small technical learning curves from familiarizing the team with the state’s vaccine data tracking software, the events have gone smoothly. Allington said that the process could be adapted to provide additional groups with vaccination such as law enforcement agencies.
The vaccination push comes as over 23,600 San Mateo County residents test positive for the respiratory virus, with 8,775 of those within the last 30 days. Hospitalizations have also surged in the county, with 140 residents receiving medical treatment and 36 receive intensive care.
County Health spokesman Preston Merchant, said additional Moderna and Pfizer shipments with 6,125 doses are expected to arrive this week. To date, the county has received 16,075 vaccines, excluding those shipped directly to “muti-county entities,” including Dignity Health, Kaiser Permanent and Seaton Medical Center.
“San Mateo County Health continues to vaccinate health care workers, per the state’s Phase 1a guidelines,” said Merchant. “In addition to supplementing the work in the congregate care facilities that are part of the CDC’s Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, we are working with home health care and hospice providers and staff of dialysis centers to provide vaccines.”
