San Mateo County officials Friday unveiled a new online map meant to gather in one place useful information about essential businesses and other resources needed during a pandemic.
Developed by local company Zonehaven, the map was initially created to provide real-time information about wildfires and where to go when a mandatory evacuation is in place. The company was putting the final touches on the map, slated to launch later this year, when the coronavirus outbreak occurred. It has since repurposed that software to create a similar map designed to help residents during a pandemic.
The map includes information about the COVID-19 outbreak and legal orders from the county’s health department as well as listings of nearby medical and social services, food and parks. The listings include updated hours of operation for the businesses and are listed in order of which is closest to whatever address the user inputs.
“Especially with the shelter-in-place order in place, we know our residents would benefit to have an easy way to identify what food and medical resources are available,” said Michelle Durand, the county’s chief communications officer.
The map is a work in progress, Durand said. It is presently populated with information provided by the county and, moving forward, cities will be asked to populate resources, such as restaurants, that are in their jurisdiction to ensure the information is accurate and timely. The plan is to eventually include additional information such as senior shopping hours in the maps.
Visit community-zonehaven.firebaseapp.com to access the map.
County Health reported Friday there were 239 cases of coronavirus with six deaths in the county, up from 195 cases and five deaths the day before. On Friday, officials also announced that all county parks are now closed. Of its 23 parks, 17 remained open this week until Friday. The closure is because of the number of recent visitors and the concern over a lack of social distancing. Parking areas at the county’s beaches and Pillar Point Harbor and Oyster Point Marina/Park are also closed as of this week. Off-the-dock fish sales have also been suspended at Pillar Point.
County officials are also putting the finishing touches on the countywide moratorium on evictions as the landlord/tenant notice form is now available on the county’s website. Officials are also working on translations of the form as well as a frequently asked questions page. The web address is housing.smcgov.org/covid-19-smc-eviction-regulations.
County officials are also urging people not to donate the wrong items, including homemade masks, to public agencies. Unused N95 respirators and surgical masks, new containers of commercially produced hand sanitizer, new containers of disinfectants and disinfecting wipes, package and unused protective goggles and also new surgical gowns, fluid resistant gowns and coveralls. The web address is smcgov.org/covid-19-donations.
