More than 47,000 people – a number greater than the entire population of San Bruno – were out of work last month in San Mateo County, according to employment data released Friday by the California Economic Development Department.
The total translates to a May unemployment rate of 11.1% — more than five times the record-low 2.1% unemployment rate in February 2020.
“These numbers tell the story of the economic impacts suffered by businesses and thousands of families who have been out of work due to COVID-19,” Rosanne Foust, president and CEO of the San Mateo County Economic Development Association, said in a statement.
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors in partnership with SAMCEDA and other agencies, has established the San Mateo County Strong Fund to provide emergency grants to help local small businesses continue to pay employees and other costs during the pandemic. Visit www.smcstrong.org to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.