The San Mateo County Transit District Board of Directors approved a plan to convert the SamTrans bus fleet to 100% zero-emissions by 2038, two years earlier than required by state law, according to the transit agency.
The state regulation requires bus procurements prior to 2026 to be at least 25% zero-emission.
The district made its initial purchase of battery electric buses in 2018, and the plan approved Wednesday calls for 50% of SamTrans’ buses purchased before 2026 to be electric, doubling the state requirement, according to SamTrans.
Operating an expanded electric bus fleet will require major investments in charging infrastructure, including the installation of photovoltaic canopies at SamTrans’ bases to generate solar power. Overall, the plan will require the investment of nearly $500 million by 2038. The district anticipates that a combination of local, regional, state and federal revenue will be secured to fund these improvements, according to SamTrans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.