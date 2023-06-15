San Mateo County has been sent back to the drawing board after the state rejected its housing element, giving officials until September to locate new housing sites or to increase density in existing ones to meet its 2031 housing goals.
“The theme is often ... include the information in the housing element. More robustness, more extensive analysis, more expansion of that information is being asked for by the state,” said Will Gibson, a project planner with the county’s Planning and Building Department during a Board of Supervisors meeting June 13.
San Mateo County must plan for more than 2,883 homes to be built in unincorporated areas over the next eight years as part of its Regional Housing Needs Allocation determined through the state’s housing element process. In addition to the overall goal, a specific number of units must be built at different affordability levels — 811 at very low, 468 at low, 433 at moderate and 1,121 at moderate affordability.
The county initially planned to reach and surpass its goal by implementing a rezoning program for 89 parcels in unincorporated Colma, Broadmoor and Harbor Industrial areas that are currently zoned for either commercial and industrial development or for very-low-intensity residential development, according to staff. That alone would result in the county hitting and surpassing its subgoals by more than 1,900 units if development projects are proposed at those sites.
That would be in addition to 675 units built on vacant single-family sites, 250 units from vacant multifamily sites, 1,384 units through redevelopment and 726 units from pipeline projects already underway. An additional 355 projected accessory dwelling units and 176 projected units developed through Senate Bill 9 — legislation permitting up to four units on a lot — could also add to the county’s overall goal but it’s unclear whether the state will allow for jurisdictions to include those figures in their housing elements.
But the state’s Housing and Community Development department said the plan was inadequate. In addition to requesting additional analysis into a number of areas including substandard housing, disparities in opportunities, existing and new programs, detailed timelines and compliance with a number of laws, the state took issue with the number of ADUs and Senate Bill 9 units the county projected would be built in the next eight years and development on smaller sites.
Similarly, Atherton, Portola Valley, Hillsborough and Woodside were accused by a civil grand jury of avoiding the construction of affordable multifamily units in its respective cities by allocating more than 50% of its state assigned units for ADUs. HCD instructed the county jurisdictions to monitor and verify ADU production and affordability at least every two years but never specified what the process should look like, according to the report.
The grand jury suggests jurisdictions stop using ADUs unless it has an effective monitoring system that verifies how they will be used, develop incentive programs to encourage ADU owners to offer deed restrictions and include its tenants to participate in independent monitoring and for cities and counties to develop and adopt a new ADU affordability distribution formula for all levels of income.
As a result, Gibson said the county will have to reduce its projections in those areas and increase density in unincorporated Colma from 87 units per acre to 150 per acre, potentially rezone some commercial and parking parcels in West Menlo Park, possibly rezone some sites in Devonshire, reassess the capacity of available sites, and potentially identify and rezone sites on the coast.
Supervisors shared support for the proposed changes, especially looking into housing on the coast in Supervisor Ray Mueller’s district. While in strong support of the idea, and teasing that housing plans will likely be brought forward soon, Mueller also cautioned staff about plans to develop in West Menlo Park, noting the area is small and already populated by struggling small businesses that provide vital services in the area.
“There actually isn’t a lot of commercial in that area,” Mueller said. “So as you’re having the discussion what I want to make clear to the community, and also to the small business owners, that what’s not on the table today is sort of driving them out of business, which I think the community certainly wouldn’t be appreciative of.”
