The San Mateo Country Sheriff’s Office will hold a fireworks buyback event Sunday, June 25, mirroring similar gun buyback events aimed at enhancing community safety by encouraging residents to trade in unused or unwanted fireworks, officials announced Friday.
“Our community members have shared countless stories with me about how illegal firework activity on and around July Forth impacts them by threatening their sense of safety and diminishing their quality of life. I want to reassure those we serve that the Sheriff’s Office hears your concerns and is taking action. Our Fireworks Buyback event is part of a comprehensive and coordinated effort to stop illegal firework activity and keep our community members safe,” Sheriff Christina Corpus said.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25, the Sheriff’s Office will be accepting unused and unwanted fireworks in the parking lot at 2500 Middlefield Road in Redwood City, no questions asked. Community members who trade in their fireworks will be eligible for up to $75 in cash based on weight and other factors, officials said.
Supervisors recently strengthened the county’s firework ban, by increasing penalties for those to set off fireworks in unincorporated San Mateo County and expanding liability to those caught observing illegal firework shows. Fine range from $500 to $2,000 depending on the offense.
“I would like to thank San Mateo County Board of Supervisors for supporting our efforts by passing the recent update to our County’s fireworks ordinance and Supervisor Slocum for helping to fund our buyback event,” Corpus said. “We want everyone to enjoy the July Forth holiday safely by taking advantage of the many sanctioned celebrations and fireworks shows throughout our county.”
